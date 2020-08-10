Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA court refuses to grant bail to Swapna Suresh

Observing that there is prima facie evidence that Swapna Suresh was involved in the smuggling of gold in Kerala, a special NIA court in Kochi on Monday dismisses her bail petition on the basis of the evidence and case diary.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:23 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Observing that there is prima facie evidence that Swapna Suresh was involved in the smuggling of gold in Kerala, a special NIA court in Kochi on Monday dismisses her bail petition on the basis of the evidence and case diary. The court also accepted the submissions of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that the smuggling of gold will impact the economic stability of the nation.

"Bail petition dismissed on the basis of the case diary and evidence. There is prima facie evidence that Swapna Suresh was involved in gold smuggling," the court held. "It is prima facie clear that the crime was committed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. There is also evidence that Swapna Suresh interfered on the release of cargo. Terrorist activities also include gold smuggling," it observed.

The court noted that that there is evidence in the case diary that gold was smuggled several times in diplomatic baggage and that the accused knew that this was a threat to the economic security of the country. "The charges which the NIA imposed will remain the same. 43D (5) of UAPA shall remain in force," it noted. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

