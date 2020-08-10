SC adjourns till next week plea for timely salaries to healthcare workers on COVID duty

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for next week hearing on a petition seeking timely payment of salaries to the doctors and healthcare workers who are engaged in COVID-19 duty across the country. A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing a plea filed by Dr Arushi Jain seeking suitable accommodation, quarantine and other facilities for medical workers who are involved in treating COVID-19 patients.

During the hearing today, the State of Tripura submitted before the top court that the state government has paid salaries to the doctors on time. The apex court had last month asked the central government to do the needful to ensure that salaries of the doctors and health workers involved in the fight against the menace of COVID-19 are paid on time.

The court's direction had come after the Centre informed the court that four states -- Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura and Karnataka -- have not made timely payments to frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and doctors despite its direction. (ANI)