Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What people are saying about the arrest of Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai

Taiwan is paying very close attention to the situation in Hong Kong and cares about the people of Hong Kong," Su told reporters in Taipei. "We still urge the Chinese government to keep its promise and respect Hong Kong's democracy and freedom." Steven Butler, Asia program co-ordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists: "The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai bears out the worst fears that Hong Kong's national security law would be used to suppress critical pro-democracy opinion and restrict press freedom," Butler said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:45 IST
FACTBOX-What people are saying about the arrest of Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested on Monday under Beijing's new national security law for the city, sending a chill across the global financial hub.

Lai's arrest, for suspected collusion with foreign forces, is the most high-profile under the security legislation, which has been widely condemned by Western governments and international human rights groups who say it will crush freedoms in the former British colony. Lai, 71, has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing, which imposed the sweeping new law on Hong Kong just before midnight on June 30.

Police also raided the headquarters of Lai's media company, Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily tabloid. Here is what people are saying about the day's events:

Foreign Correspondents Club, Hong Kong: "The arrests, and the raid on the newsroom, are a direct assault on Hong Kong’s press freedom and signal a dark new phase in the erosion of the city’s global reputation," the FCC said in a statement.

"Just as troubling as the arrests was the subsequent police action at the Next Digital offices, where uniformed police entered and set up cordons with orange tape, questioned journalists and took down their identifying information, and were seen rifling through notes and papers on reporters’ desks. "The Hong Kong Police Force blocked several local and international media outlets from a press briefing at the Apple Daily headquarters about the events."

Jeremy Laurence, spokesman for the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet: "We repeat our calls for the authorities to monitor and review the operation of the security law and to amend it if necessary to ensure there is no scope for its misuse to restrict human rights guaranteed by international law and the Basic Law of Hong Kong."

Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director, Nicholas Bequelin: "The arrest of Jimmy Lai for allegedly ‘colluding with foreign powers’ is a disturbing demonstration of how the Hong Kong authorities intend to use the new national security law to threaten press freedom."

Nathan Law, democracy activist who fled Hong Kong: "Crazy arrests," Law tweeted. "The end of freedom of press in Hong Kong. The national security law is quashing the freedom of our society, spreading politics of fear."

Hong Kong Democratic Party: "The public searches of the media offices have had a shocking effect on the industry ... freedom of the press and expression are at stake," it said in a Facebook post.

Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Chris Yeung: "The search is horrible, I believe many journalists wouldn't expect this," Yeung told reporters.

"I think somewhere in third-world countries there has been such kind of press freedom suppression, just didn't expect it to be in Hong Kong." Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, which is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party:

"The arrest reflects that the (HK government) wasn’t intimidated by U.S. sanctions, which actually are pushing HK civil servants further to Beijing," Hu said on Twitter. "In the future, the sanctions will also push the hearts and minds of entire HK society to the Chinese mainland, promoting China’s unity."

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang: "China should not treat Hong Kong this way. Taiwan is paying very close attention to the situation in Hong Kong and cares about the people of Hong Kong," Su told reporters in Taipei.

"We still urge the Chinese government to keep its promise and respect Hong Kong's democracy and freedom." Steven Butler, Asia program co-ordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists:

"The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai bears out the worst fears that Hong Kong's national security law would be used to suppress critical pro-democracy opinion and restrict press freedom," Butler said in a statement. "Jimmy Lai should be released at once and any charges dropped."

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicagos Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the citys downtown. At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned ...

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centres intervention on the matter....

2 members of gang supplying arms to criminals held; illegal weapons seized: Police

Two members of a gang supplying arms to criminals were arrested and countrymade pistols, revolvers and guns seized from their possession in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The gang used to supply arms to criminals in ...

Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020