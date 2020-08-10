Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerian court jails journalist three years

An Algerian court on Monday sentenced a journalist and activist to three years in prison on charges of harming national unity, a rights group that defends detainees said. Justice Ministry officials could not be reached for comment. The sentences against jounalist Khaled Drareni and activists Samir Benlarbi and Slimane Hamitouche are linked to protests that toppled President Abdelaziz Bouteflika last year.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:57 IST
Algerian court jails journalist three years

An Algerian court on Monday sentenced a journalist and activist to three years in prison on charges of harming national unity, a rights group that defends detainees said. The court in the capital, Algiers, also handed a four-month jail sentence to two other activists for the same charges, according to the National Committee for the Release of Detainees. Justice Ministry officials could not be reached for comment.

The sentences against jounalist Khaled Drareni and activists Samir Benlarbi and Slimane Hamitouche are linked to protests that toppled President Abdelaziz Bouteflika last year. The protests broke out in February 2019 to reject Bouteflika's plan to seek a fifth term in power, and demand the departure of the ruling elite.

The authorities banned the demonstrations earlier this year to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Drareni has been in detention since late March, while Benlarbi and Hamitouche were released in July after being detained for more than two months.

The authorities, as part of appeasement measures, have released several protesters since the election of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune last December.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt looks at mixing biogas with natural gas

The government is looking at blending biogas with natural gas to boost domestic availability of biofuels and cut reliance on imports, Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Monday. The gas distribution sector is expanding fast and some percenta...

One of India's Most Affordable Modern PC for Daily Use - RDP ThinBook2

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- RDP, one of Indias most affordable PC Design Manufacturing Company, brings the latest innovations in technology at the most affordable price with the launch of their new laptop, RDP ThinBook2. ...

Odisha tops in implementation of AMRUT scheme: Minister

Odisha has retained its top position in implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation AMRUT scheme, a state minister said on Monday. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015 to esta...

Two policemen donate blood to gangrape victim

Two police personnel in Thane district of Maharashtra have donated their blood to a 42-year-old victim of gang rape at a hospital here, an officer said on Monday. The victim was in dire need of AB positive blood which was not available with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020