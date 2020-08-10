Thank Modi for accepting request to set up National Institute of Virology in Punjab: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the request to set up National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Punjab. Taking it to the twitter, Captain Singh said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for acceding to our request to set up a National Institute of Virology in Punjab."

"We will be allocating 25 acres of land to ICMR for setting up this institute," he added. Earlier, the Chief Minister had urged the Prime Minister to set up an institution in Punjab in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the Centre's letter of in-principle approval had been received by State Chief Secretary from Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research of Ministry of India-cum-Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava. According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has reported 7,998 active cases, 15,319 cured/discharged/migrated and 586 fatalities as of August 10. (ANI)