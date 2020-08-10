Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind, defence minister wish ex-President Mukherjee speedy recovery from COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday wished for the speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:38 IST
President Kovind, defence minister wish ex-President Mukherjee speedy recovery from COVID-19
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday wished for the speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "President Kovind spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President. Taking to twitter, Singh wrote, "Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President. "Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee said she is concerned about the former President and wished he got well soon. "Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for COVID-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery," said the West Bengal Chief Minister through her twitter handle

Earlier on Monday, Mukherjee said he has tested positive for coronavirus and requested people who recently came in contact with him to get tested for the virus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 10 dead in Ethiopia protests over autonomy - health officials

At least 10 people died in clashes between protesters and security forces in Ethiopias southern region on Monday, health officials said, the latest violence as myriad ethnic groups clamour for more autonomy.The protests were sparked by Sund...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as firefighters searched for more survivors.D...

DU students flag several issues on first day of online open book exam

Delhi Universitys online open book examination for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses began on Monday with students complaining that they received question papers of two subjects and faced difficulty in uploading answer sheet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020