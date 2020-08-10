President Kovind, defence minister wish ex-President Mukherjee speedy recovery from COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday wished for the speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "President Kovind spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President. Taking to twitter, Singh wrote, "Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President. "Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee said she is concerned about the former President and wished he got well soon. "Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for COVID-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery," said the West Bengal Chief Minister through her twitter handle

Earlier on Monday, Mukherjee said he has tested positive for coronavirus and requested people who recently came in contact with him to get tested for the virus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted. (ANI)