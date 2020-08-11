Dushyant Chautala meets Governor over reservation in jobs for Haryana youth

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday met state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Monday and requested him for early enactment of legislation to provide 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for youth of the state. In a tweet, Chautala said he met the Governor and discussed several important issues.

"I requested him for priority approval to provisions under which people of the state will get 75 per cent reservation in jobs," he said. There is a proposal to provide 75 per cent of the new employment to local candidates for jobs with some conditions.

Chautala told reporters that he appealed to the Governor to guide the state government by sharing his suggestions. He also said that Haryana should also enact the law on the lines of Andhra Pradesh and added that there should be amendments to Factory Act and Labour Act.

On the question regarding registry of land and Intkal, Chautala said that he had discussed the matter with officials from Forest Department, HSIIDC, HSVP, Panchayati Raj, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana Police and all related departments to start the registration process as soon as possible. Haryana government had temporarily halted the registries in order to make the information of registry of land and Intkal available for the public.

Chautala had earlier said that to make the information of registry of land and Intkal available for the public, the Revenue Department will upload a copy of e-Jamabandi and a copy of registry-deed as a sample on its website so that both the buyer and the seller could study these before making a deal. Haryana proposes to bring an ordinance related to registration of lands to curb fraud so that the irregularities of registries can be checked. (ANI)