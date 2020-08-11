Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dushyant Chautala meets Governor over reservation in jobs for Haryana youth

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday met state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Monday and requested him for early enactment of legislation to provide 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for youth of the state.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:07 IST
Dushyant Chautala meets Governor over reservation in jobs for Haryana youth
Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala met the Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Monday (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday met state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Monday and requested him for early enactment of legislation to provide 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for youth of the state. In a tweet, Chautala said he met the Governor and discussed several important issues.

"I requested him for priority approval to provisions under which people of the state will get 75 per cent reservation in jobs," he said. There is a proposal to provide 75 per cent of the new employment to local candidates for jobs with some conditions.

Chautala told reporters that he appealed to the Governor to guide the state government by sharing his suggestions. He also said that Haryana should also enact the law on the lines of Andhra Pradesh and added that there should be amendments to Factory Act and Labour Act.

On the question regarding registry of land and Intkal, Chautala said that he had discussed the matter with officials from Forest Department, HSIIDC, HSVP, Panchayati Raj, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana Police and all related departments to start the registration process as soon as possible. Haryana government had temporarily halted the registries in order to make the information of registry of land and Intkal available for the public.

Chautala had earlier said that to make the information of registry of land and Intkal available for the public, the Revenue Department will upload a copy of e-Jamabandi and a copy of registry-deed as a sample on its website so that both the buyer and the seller could study these before making a deal. Haryana proposes to bring an ordinance related to registration of lands to curb fraud so that the irregularities of registries can be checked. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16 to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. The country posted more than 376,000 new COVID-1...

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...

Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at 550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was off...

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020