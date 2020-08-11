Explosion targets convoy carrying U.S. military equipment near Iraq-Kuwait crossing -sources

An explosion near the Jraischan border crossing at the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border on Monday evening targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three Iraqi security forces told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if there were any U.S. troops in the convoy or if anyone had been injured in the explosion, which went off just before 9 p.m. Baghdad time (1800 GMT).

Vehicles are regularly loaded with military equipment at the crossing, the sources said, and the cargo is usually loaded or unloaded before entering or exiting Iraq. Foreign companies are contracted by U.S. forces to provide security in the area, the Iraqi security sources said.