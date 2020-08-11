Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retired) Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:17 IST
Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash
DV Sathe was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retired) Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. "The State has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retd) Captain DV Sathe. His life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

Sathe's body was brought to the Air India building in Mumbai on Sunday. His mortal remains will be brought from the hospital today and will be placed at his home in Andheri East. Only Sathe's family will proceed to the crematorium with the mortal remains.

State honour will be accorded to Sathe at his residential complex itself. Wreath-laying ceremony by Indian Air Force (IAF) will also take place. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered and added that the findings of this investigation will be made public. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties

- Q1 FY2021 Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties The Company plans to double IPA Capacity from 30,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA Consolidated Revenues at Rs. 681 crore, Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 188...

Karnataka industrialist celebrates house warming with wife's silicon wax statue

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Koppal with his wife Madhavis silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream hom...

Entertainment News Roundup: Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels relatively wellSpanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th bi...

Emmvee, a Trusted Solar Energy Partner Since 1992

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Emmvee, since its inception in 1992, has been a pioneer in manufacturing and developing innovative Solar Photovoltaic Modules and Solar Water Heating Systems. The companys highly skilled and ded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020