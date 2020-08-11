Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retired) Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. "The State has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retd) Captain DV Sathe. His life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

Sathe's body was brought to the Air India building in Mumbai on Sunday. His mortal remains will be brought from the hospital today and will be placed at his home in Andheri East. Only Sathe's family will proceed to the crematorium with the mortal remains.

State honour will be accorded to Sathe at his residential complex itself. Wreath-laying ceremony by Indian Air Force (IAF) will also take place. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered and added that the findings of this investigation will be made public. (ANI)