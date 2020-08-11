Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Maha govt's reply on parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by Delhi Universitys former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post funeral rituals of his late mother in Hyderabad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:36 IST
HC seeks Maha govt's reply on parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra government's response to a petition filed by Delhi University's former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post-funeral rituals of his late mother in Hyderabad. Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in the Nagpur Central Prison for links with Maoists, lost his 74-year-old ailing mother on August 1, even as his lawyers were seeking to arrange a video conference between the two.

Last week, the prison authorities rejected Saibaba's application for parole to attend the last rites of his mother. He then approached the high court through his advocate Mihir Desai, seeking to be released on emergency parole so that he could go to Hyderabad and attend the post-funeral rituals of his mother.

On Tuesday, special public prosecutor PK Sathianathan sought time from the court to respond to the plea. A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and A B Borkar issued a notice to the state government and directed it to respond to the plea by August 18.

Saibaba earlier also sought parole from the prison authorities to meet his mother, who was suffering from cancer, but it was rejected. The former professor, 51, who is wheelchair-bound with over 90 percent physical disabilities, had also filed a bail plea before the high court's Nagpur bench on the ground that his mother was unwell and his own health was deteriorating.

The high court rejected the bail plea on July 28. In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and four others, including a journalist and a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), for alleged Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to "waging war against the country".

The court had held Saibaba and the other guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Since his conviction, Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur Central Prison.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday insteadThe party had...

Garth Davis to direct Disney’s new ‘Tron’ movie

Disney has roped in filmmaker Garth Davis to direct the new installment in Tron franchise. According to Variety, the new film will not be a direct sequel to 2010s Tron Legacy and 1982s Tron.Jared Leto is set to star as well as produce the f...

Medical examination of Pranab Mukherjee revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery: Hospital.

Medical examination of Pranab Mukherjee revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery Hospital....

Gaurav Khanna appointed CFO of IndInfravit Trust

IndInfravit Trust on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Khanna as Chief Financial Officer CFO. His appointment follows resignation of Mathew George from the post earlier this month.The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Ltd the Investment Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020