Nigeria Govt. directs civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to resume duties

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:33 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(folashade.yemiesan.921)

The Government of Nigeria has directed federal civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties to resume full duties, according to a news report by Today.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular on August 10 in Abuja.

Currently, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above go to offices, and work for just three days a week, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Yemi-Esan, in the circular, said that workers affected would resume work from Monday to Friday, and be in the office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as usual.

The new development follows a directive by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, urging workers to resume full working hours and days.

The PTF had, however, said that consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties, in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Yemi-Esan asked chief executive officers to ensure full compliance with the directives on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures, including physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

She said that efforts should be made to avoid overcrowding in individual offices.

Yemi-Esan said that where the number of staff resuming work was large, permanent secretaries and chief executive officers should consider the option of duty rosters.

