BSP MLAs' merger with Cong: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Aug 13

The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court will resume hearing on the plea challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress on August 13 as arguments remained inconclusive on Tuesday The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar. Arguments remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the Rajasthan speaker said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:53 IST
The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar. Arguments remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the Rajasthan speaker said. The petitioner has challenged the merger of the six MLAs with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.

