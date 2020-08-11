Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubey case: If judge's relative belongs to political party, is it illegal, SC pulls up lawyer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:29 IST
Dubey case: If judge's relative belongs to political party, is it illegal, SC pulls up lawyer

If a relative of a judge belongs to a political party, can it be an illegal act, an irked Supreme Court said on Tuesday while pulling up the lawyer seeking reconstitution of the judicial commission set up to probe the killing of UP gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter on similar ground. There are several judges who have Members of Parliament as relatives, the top court further observed and said that no aspersions can be cast on its former judge heading the judicial panel on the basis of newspaper reports.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea seeking re-constitution of the inquiry commission and substituting its members -- Justice (retd) B S Chauhan, former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh DGP K L Gupta -- with other former judges of the apex court and retired DGPs. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, was told by petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhaya that brother of Justice Chauhan is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh and his daughter is married to a Member of Parliament.

The bench, which reserved its verdict on the application, asked Upadhaya whether any of the relatives of Justice Chauhan is connected with the incident or the inquiry and why he (Justice Chauhan) can’t be fair. "There are judges whose father or brother or relatives are MPs. Are you saying that they all are biased judges? If any relative is belonging to a political party, is this an illegal act?”, it said.

Upadhaya read out articles in various publications saying that they had raised questions on the inquiry being done by the judicial commission.   The bench said, "You know the law relating to newspaper reports. You can't cast aspersions on a former judge of this court on the basis of newspaper reports". It said Justice Chauhan has been a respected Supreme Court judge and he has been a High Court chief justice. “There was never a problem with his relatives. Why do you have a problem now?” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, told the bench that the allegations raised by Upadhyay against the appointment of Justice Chauhan in the judicial commission are "derogatory". "He (upadhyay) is alleging that the commission selected by this court will cover up the incident. This is derogatory," it said.

Upadhyay said that Uttar Pradesh is becoming a state of encounters and it is upsetting the entire legal system. “There was an encounter of one Rajiv Pandey just a few days ago,” he said.

To this the bench said, "You are making all kinds of allegations against a respected former judge of this court. He has been a former judge of this court and a former Chief Justice of the high court". The bench told Upadhyay that he was now arguing irrelevant things and said that there will be thousands of crimes committed in every state but what does that have to do with this Commission.

On July 30, Upadhyay had filed a fresh application seeking re-constitution of the inquiry commission. The top court had earlier dismissed an application seeking removal of two other members of the inquiry commission and had said that it would not allow the petitioner to cast aspersions.

Upadhyay’s fresh plea has also sought re-constitution of the special investigating team (SIT), set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the crimes committed by the gangster and alleged collusion between Dubey, police and politicians. The inquiry commission will also probe the killing of eight policemen allegedly by the Dubey gang and the subsequent encounter of the gangster and five of his purported associates.

The apex court had on July 22 approved the Uttar Pradesh government's draft notification for appointing Justice (retd) Chauhan as the chairman of the three-member inquiry commission. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, who were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said. Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters.

On July 22, the apex court had directed that the inquiry commission should start functioning within a week and the probe be concluded within two months. The apex court had passed the order last week while hearing a batch of petitions which sought a court-monitored probe into encounters of Dubey and five of his alleged associates.

Some of the pleas have also sought probe into the killing of eight policemen on July 3. The Uttar Pradesh government, in an affidavit filed earlier in the apex court in the matter, had said that the police party escorting Dubey from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur had to "fire back in self-defence" as he had tried to escape and was killed.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020