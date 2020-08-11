Left Menu
COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 69.80 per cent due to efficient clinical management: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said due to efficient clinical management, the COVID-19 recovery rate is increasing and now stood at 69.80 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:54 IST
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing a press conference here, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry said, "As we have told you earlier, the recovery rate is increasing due to the efficient clinical management. The recovery rate is now 69.80 per cent."

"Due to aggressive testing, the active cases are reducing and today it stands at 28.21 per cent," added Bhushan. On being asked about the Russian vaccine he said, "The update is that the work is going on for three types of vaccine: First is being manufactured in Oxford University for which there is an agreement with Serum Institute for production in India. The phase one trial of this vaccine has been completed in UK while phase 2 trial is going on in UK and South Africa. Permission for phase 3 trial has been given to the Serum Institute by the Drug Controller of India."

He said the second vaccine is being created by Bharat Biotech International in collaboration with ICMR and phase one and phase 2 trial are going on. Phase 1 and 2 trials are also going on for Zydus Cadila in India. "The government has constituted a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration which will meet tomorrow. Their terms of reference constitute all matters related to logistics of vaccines and ways to address issues of equity," Bhushan said when asked if the government is planning to tie-up with Russia to get vaccine.

"This expert group will continue its engagement with all state governments and vaccine manufacturers in India," added Bhushan. On being asked about the reports that people who have recovered have some kind of ailments in their lungs, he said, a group of experts in Health Ministry is presently seized with this issue and working on a guidance note for recovered people and possible complications that may afflict them. (ANI)

