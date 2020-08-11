Chhattisgarh CM pays tribute to state's first MP Minimata

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday paid courteous tribute to Minimata on her birth anniversary at his residence by garlanding her picture.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:27 IST
Chhattisgarh CM pays courteous tribute to first MP of state on her birth anniversary on Tuesday. Photo/CMO/Chhattisgarh. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday paid courteous tribute to Minimata on her birth anniversary at his residence by garlanding her picture. On the occasion, Baghel inaugurated the newly-built Minimata Memorial air-conditioned building worth Rs 44 lakh at New Rajendra Nagar, via video conferencing.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh's first Member of Parliament Minimata dedicated her entire life for human welfare and women rights. "Minimata is the epitome of social reformation. Chhattisgarh government is following the footsteps of Minimata for women welfare," Baghel said.

Baghel said Minimata had her contribution in freedom movement as well. She did significant work towards alleviation of social stigmas and evil practices such as untouchability, child marriage, poverty, dowry. "She always took initiative for helping people and ensuring justice. She played an important role in getting untouchability (prevention) act passed in Parliament," he said.

"Minimata's contribution towards dalit and women welfare will always be remembered. Hasdeo Bango Dam in Chhattisgarh has been named after Minimata. Chhattisgarh Government has started Minimata Amrit Dhara Yojana for providing safer drinking water supply in each and every household of villages," added Baghel. (ANI)

