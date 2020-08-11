D S Kulkarni allowed to attend rituals after daughter's death

A court here on Tuesday granted permission to city-based builder D S Kulkarni, his wife and son, all three arrested in a case of alleged fraud, to perform post-funeral rituals of Kulkarni's daughter. AshwiniSanjay Deshpande, D S Kulkarni's daughter, died at a private hospital on August 3.

Kulkarni, his wife Hemanti and son Shirish had filed an application in the court of additional sessions judge J N Raje, seeking temporary release to perform 13th day rituals. All three are currently lodged in Yerawada Jail.

The judge allowed them to step out of the jail for a few hours on August16. A police team shall escort them to the ritual venue, the court said in the order. Kulkarni and his family members were arrested on the charges of cheating hundreds of depositors to the tune of several crores of rupees.