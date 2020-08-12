Ukraine asks Belarus to extradite 28 alleged Russian mercenaries

Ukraine asks Belarus to extradite 28 alleged Russian mercenariesReuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:53 IST
Ukraine has formally requested the extradition from Belarus of 28 alleged Russian mercenaries detained by security forces in Belarus, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday.
Ukraine suspects the men of fighting with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Belarus arrested the men last month and said they sought to destabilise the country prior to Sunday's presidential election. Russia denies it uses mercenaries and has said the men were travelling through Belarus on their way to other countries.
ALSO READ
Belarus president says he had asymptomatic coronavirus
Belarus detains 32 mercenaries near Minsk, reports Belta news agency
Belarus president says he survived coronavirus 'on his feet'
Belarus president tested positive for virus
Belarusian opposition candidate denies her husband linked to alleged Russian mercenary plot