Congress MP writes to PM, expresses concern over draft EIA 2020

Congress MP Benny Behanan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft and seeking its withdrawal. He said that draft EIA notification proposed by the Environment Ministry, which aims at amending the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2006, will lead to "extremely dangerous consequences" for people.

Pointing out that the draft consists of a number of complicated and serious changes in contravention with Environment (Protection) Act, he said, these are in direct contravention with the objects and reasons of the parent law Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. He said there was no dearth of laws to deal with environmental matters and the draft should be withdrawn. He said the government should come with a better draft. (ANI)