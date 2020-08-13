China military says recent drills near Taiwan were 'necessary' to safeguard sovereignty
China's military recently held drills directed at Taiwan, a People’s Liberation Army spokesman said on Thursday, after a high level visit by the United States to Taiwan. The drills were a 'necessary action' to safeguard sovereignty, Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA)said in a statement.
The statement said the drills were held in the southern and northern ends of the Taiwan strait. China sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. (Reporting By Liangping Gao and Yew Lun Tian Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
