Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals performed at Red Fort
Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort amid tight security here on Thursday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:22 IST
Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort amid tight security here on Thursday morning. Soldiers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal. As part of the rehearsal, the personnel conducted a march past.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the forces that participated in the rehearsal were wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus. In order to maintain uniformity, the face masks worn by the participants were matching with their outfits. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations were held at Motilal Nehru Stadium Parade Ground today morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts. The celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, according to the Defence Ministry.
Security measures have already been intensified in and around Delhi's Red Fort ahead of the event. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Fort
- Navy
- Indian Army
- Air Force
- Narendra Modi
- Indian Air Force
- Bhopal
- Madhya Pradesh
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh congratulates Indian Air Force on professionally executed ferry
PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius.
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Verma takes charge of Air Force college
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.