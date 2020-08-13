Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri demolition case: Proclaimed offender appears in court

Proclaimed offender Om Prakash Pandey surrendered before the special CBI court here on Thursday in the Babri mosque demolition case. The court had earlier separated his file from the other accused. Special CBI judge S K Yadav had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pandey on July 28 when he failed to appear before him.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:38 IST
Babri demolition case: Proclaimed offender appears in court
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Proclaimed offender Om Prakash Pandey surrendered before the special CBI court here on Thursday in the Babri mosque demolition case. The court took him under custody and later released him after he furnished a personal bond. The court subsequently recorded his statement under Criminal Procedure Code section 313 (examination of accused). Pandey claimed he was innocent and had not committed any crime. After Pandey's appearance, the court directed that his case be heard along with those of 31 other accused. The court had earlier separated his file from the other accused.

Special CBI judge S K Yadav had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pandey on July 28 when he failed to appear before him. The judge had declared him a proclaimed offender and proceeded to attach his property. On Thursday, Pandey told the court that he had relinquished his home and was in Rishikesh, performing religious rituals to pray that the Ram temple be constructed at Ayodhya. "I came to attend the August 5 ceremony in which the prime minister performed bhoomi pujan for the temple," said Pandey. "It was then that I came to know about the court's NBW and so I am forthwith appearing before this court as I am a law abiding citizen," he added.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh produced evidence in his defence in the court, which took it on record and directed other accused to produce their defence evidence on August 14. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the special court to conclude the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case of 1992 by August 31 this year.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, BJP slam Kejriwal govt for waterlogging in Delhi; ruling AAP blames civic bodies

The ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP and Congress indulged in a blame game over waterlogging in various places of Delhi following the citys heaviest spell of rains this season on Thursday which threw traffic out of gear. The opposition par...

'at Suggested heading: Security beefed up in Ghaziabad, extra vigil on Delhi UP borders: SSP

All 58 entry and exit points of Ghaziabad linking it to neighbouring districts and states will be under extra vigil on Independence Day, an official said on Thursday. Ghaziabads Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Delhi-...

COVID-19: Optional exams to improve performance in class 12 boards to be held in Sept, says CBSE

The optional exams for improvement of performance in class 12 board examination are proposed to be held in September, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE said on Thursday. The results of the exams, which were cancelled in view of ...

No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he'll play at US Open, after all

The Big Three will be represented at the U.S. Open, after all Novak Djokovic announced Thursday he will enter the Grand Slam tournament and the hard-court tuneup preceding it in New York. Djokovic initially complained about the U.S. Tennis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020