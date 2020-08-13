Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to pronounce verdict on Aug 14 in suo motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

The top court on August 5 had reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan defended his two alleged contemptuous tweets saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:19 IST
SC to pronounce verdict on Aug 14 in suo motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the suo motu contempt case against activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets allegedly derogatory against the judiciary. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will pronounce its verdicts in the matter. The top court on August 5 had reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan defended his two alleged contemptuous tweets saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice. On July 22, the top court had issued a show cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him for his two tweets. While reserving the order in the contempt case, the top court had dismissed a separate petition filed by Bhushan seeking recall of the July 22 order by which the notice was issued against him in a contempt proceeding initiated for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary. The top court had not agreed to the contention of senior advocate Dushayant Dave, representing Bhushan, that the separate plea had raised objection against the manner in which the contempt proceedings were started without the opinion of Attorney General K K Venugopal and it be sent to another bench. Bhushan had sought a direction to declare that the apex court's secretary general has allegedly "acted unconstitutionally and illegally" in accepting a "defective contempt petition" filed against him, which was initially placed on the administrative side and later on the judicial side. Referring to a judgement, the apex court had said that it has “meticulously” followed the law in entertaining the contempt plea and it did not agree to the submission that it be sent to another bench for hearing. Dave arguing for Bhushan in the contempt case had said, “The two tweets were not against the institution. "They are against the judges in their personal capacity regarding their conduct. They are not malicious and do not obstruct administration of justice”. Bhushan has made immense contribution to the development of jurisprudence and there are “at least 50 judgments to his credit”, he had said, adding that the court has appreciated his contributions in cases like 2G scam, coal block allocation and in mining matters.

“Perhaps you would have given him ‘Padma Vibhushan’ for the work he did in the last 30 years,” Dave had said, adding that this was not the case where contempt proceedings would have been initiated. Referring to the ADM Jabalpur case on suspension of fundamental rights during the emergency, the senior advocate had said that even “extremely uncharitable” remarks against the judges were made and no contempt proceedings were made out.

In a 142-page reply affidavit, Bhushan stood by his two tweets and had said the expression of opinion, “however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some”, cannot constitute contempt of court. Bhushan, in the affidavit, has referred to several apex court judgements, speeches of former and serving judges on contempt of court and the “stifling of dissent” in a democracy and his views on judicial actions in some cases.

“The respondent (Bhushan) states that the expression of his opinion however outspoken, disagreeable or however unpalatable to some, cannot constitute contempt of court. This proposition has been laid down by several judgments of the Supreme Court and in foreign jurisdictions such as Britain, USA and Canada,” he has submitted. Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reforms and advocating for the same by generating public opinion is not a ''reasonable restriction'', the affidavit had said, adding that the Article 129 cannot be pressed into service to stifle bonafide criticism.

While referring to the tweets by Bhushan, the apex court had said these statements are prima facie capable of "undermining the dignity and authority" of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian police search Minsk offices of Russian internet firm Yandex

Belarusian law enforcement on Thursday searched the Minsk offices of Russian internet giant Yandex, the company said, amid protests in the Belarus capital following a disputed presidential election at the weekend.Yandex said that the people...

Cong, BJP slam Kejriwal govt for waterlogging in Delhi; ruling AAP blames civic bodies

The ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP and Congress indulged in a blame game over waterlogging in various places of Delhi following the citys heaviest spell of rains this season on Thursday which threw traffic out of gear. The opposition par...

'at Suggested heading: Security beefed up in Ghaziabad, extra vigil on Delhi UP borders: SSP

All 58 entry and exit points of Ghaziabad linking it to neighbouring districts and states will be under extra vigil on Independence Day, an official said on Thursday. Ghaziabads Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Delhi-...

COVID-19: Optional exams to improve performance in class 12 boards to be held in Sept, says CBSE

The optional exams for improvement of performance in class 12 board examination are proposed to be held in September, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE said on Thursday. The results of the exams, which were cancelled in view of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020