Kerala HC sets aside CAT order staying extension of Director of Sree Chitra institute

The Kerala High Court on Thursday vacated a tribunal order staying the extension granted to the incumbent director of Kerala's prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology. Early this month, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Ernakulam had stayed the extension order, considering a petition by a faculty member of Thiruvananthapuram-based institute.

The petitioner sought to revoke the extension granted to Dr Asha Kishore. Challenging the CAT order, Kishore approached the High Court.

Considering the plea, a division bench of the court set aside the order of the CAT and directed it to consider and dispose of the pending plea. With this order, Kishore can continue in the institute's director post till 2025.

The decision to extend the tenure of Kishore till her retirement was taken by the Institute Body (IB) comprising 17 members including the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and the Principal Secretary of the State Health Department. The institute director's post being a permanent one, the practice of extending term every five years till superannuation is a practice in the institute and not a reappointment, sources said.

The post was also not notified as a tenured post.