U.S. rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's complaints about treatment in jail

U.S. rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's complaints about treatment in jailReuters | New York | Updated: 14-08-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 04:03 IST
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's claim that she is being treated "worse" than other inmates at the Brooklyn jail where she is being held on charges she facilitated late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors also said it was "at best premature" to require they disclose the identities of three alleged victims named in Maxwell's indictment.
Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997, and committing perjury by denying her involvement under oath.
