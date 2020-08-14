Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: Govt officer arrested by vigilance dept, property worth Rs 3 crores seized

Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday raided the houses owned by an Odisha government officer and found assets worth more than Rs 3 crores.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-08-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 06:46 IST
Odisha: Govt officer arrested by vigilance dept, property worth Rs 3 crores seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday raided the houses owned by an Odisha government officer and found assets worth more than Rs 3 crores.

The Vigilance Department raided the house of Ajay Kumar Das, Special Secretary in state revenue and disaster management department in a disproportionate asset (DA) case. During the searches, the police found that Das has owned several houses in different places of the state. Property documents, cash, gold, bank deposits, insurance policy, among other things were seized from his possession.

Accused Ajay Kumar Das has been arrested and forwarded to Vigilance Court from where he was sent to judicial custody till August 26. The bail petition of the accused was heard on Thursday and was rejected. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mariners ready for improved Astros lineup

The Houston Astros ailing offense is about to get a big boost. Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that reigning American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez, who has yet to play this season, could be back in a couple days.That would in...

U.S. plans major investment program with Colombia - White House

U.S. officials will unveil a major economic investment program with the Colombian government next week as Washington expands its drive to yank supply chains out of China and bring them closer to home, a senior White House official said Thur...

Rockets, 76ers finish restart without key players

All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will not only miss the Houston Rockets final seeding game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook will also be unavailable for the start of the Rockets playoff series against his former tea...

Oregon State Police leaving Portland over lack of prosecutions

Oregon State Police on Thursday said they were withdrawing protection from Portlands federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutors decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there. The state police were deployed to Portl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020