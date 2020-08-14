Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC holds lawyer Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against judiciary

Bhushan, in the affidavit, has referred to several apex court judgements, speeches of former and serving judges on contempt of court and the “stifling of dissent” in a democracy and his views on judicial actions in some cases. Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reforms and advocating for the same by generating public opinion is not a ''reasonable restriction'', the affidavit had said, adding that the Article 129 cannot be pressed into service to stifle bonafide criticism..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:57 IST
SC holds lawyer Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against judiciary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear on August 20 the arguments on quantum of sentence to be awarded to Bhushan in the matter.

A contemnor can be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both. The apex court had on August 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan had defended his tweets, saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct the administration of justice. On July 22, the top court had issued a show-cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him after taking note of a petition. While referring to the tweets by Bhushan, the apex court had earlier said these statements are prima facie capable of "undermining the dignity and authority" of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Bhushan in the matter, had said, "The two tweets were not against the institution".

Bhushan has made an immense contribution to the development of jurisprudence and there are "at least 50 judgments to his credit", Dave had said, adding that the court has appreciated his contributions in cases like a 2G scam, coal block allocation and in mining matters. Referring to the ADM Jabalpur case on the suspension of fundamental rights during the Emergency, the senior advocate had said that even "extremely uncharitable" remarks against the judges were made and no contempt proceedings were made out.

In a 142-page reply affidavit filed in the matter, Bhushan had stood by his two tweets and had said the expression of opinion, "however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some", cannot constitute contempt of court. Bhushan, in the affidavit, has referred to several apex court judgments, speeches of former and serving judges on contempt of court, and the "stifling of dissent" in a democracy and his views on judicial actions in some cases.

Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reforms and advocating for the same by generating public opinion is not a ''reasonable restriction'', the affidavit had said, adding that the Article 129 cannot be pressed into service to stifle bonafide criticism.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly.

Rajasthans Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly....

Maha: Man drowns, other missing in waterfall at Murbad

A man drowned and another is missing following a swimming accident at a waterfall in Murbad taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. While the body of one of the men has been recovered, search operations are underway fo...

UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Britain announced late on Thursday that it would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020