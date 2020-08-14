Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID19, Defence ministry made special arrangements for celebrations at Red Fort for Independence Day

Ministry of Defence is organising Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony on Saturday at Red Fort maintaining the balance between the sanctity and dignity of the National function while factoring in precautions related to the COVID-19 scenario.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:10 IST
Amid COVID19, Defence ministry made special arrangements for celebrations at Red Fort for Independence Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Defence is organising Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony on Saturday at Red Fort maintaining the balance between the sanctity and dignity of the National function while factoring in precautions related to the COVID-19 scenario.

In order to facilitate seamless movement with the least chances of any crowding, seating enclosures and walkways are laid with wooden flooring and carpeting. Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, have been provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees. Most of the parking areas have been brick-lined and paved in order to ensure smooth entry and exit of vehicles to the maximum feasible extent.The members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine to bring in safety. The guiding principle for seating has been "Do Gaz kiDoori" (or 6 feet between any two guests seated during the event.The participation is only through invitation and members who do not have formal invites are requested to refrain from coming to the venue. About 4000 plus invites have been issued to officials, diplomats, members of public, media etc.With an eye on safety, NCC cadets have been invited to witness the event (instead of young school children) and they will be seated at Gyanpath.In order to sensitize the invitees towards COVID related safety measures, specific Advisory for following the COVID related guidelines has been issued along with each invitation card. A request card for the invitee to exhibit restraint and patience during dispersal after the conclusion of the function would be placed on each seat in this regard. The announcement in this connection will be made from the commentary booth from time to time.

The Traffic Police advisory will also contain a note on the matter. An orderly dispersal plan has been put in place for implementation through the controlling officials in various enclosures. In this regard, the cooperation of all invitees will be earnestly and consistently requested.The ceremonial drills have also factored due to social distancing norms as well as other precautionary measures.Adequate medical booths at four locations, 1 near the Rampart, 1 in Madhavdas Park and 2 in 15 August Park have been set up to cater to any attendee who is detected having any symptoms related to COVID-19 during entry. Ambulances would also be stationed at these four locations.Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. Thorough sanitization of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis.All invitees have been requested to wear masks. In addition, an adequate number of suitable masks are being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, the availability of hand sanitizers at pre-defined locations has been done. The display boards are placed discreetly to attract the attention of invitees.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

Nearly 8% of people in German coronavirus hotspot had COVID-19 - RKI

Results of a study in a town which had one of Germanys earliest coronavirus outbreaks found 7.7 of residents had antibodies to COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Friday. Researchers tested 2,203 people i...

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs, and fireworks at police overnight during the second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020