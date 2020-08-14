Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU unlikely to adopt Belarus sanctions today - Austrian minister

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:49 IST
EU unlikely to adopt Belarus sanctions today - Austrian minister

European Union foreign ministers will discuss Belarus but are unlikely to decide on Friday to adopt sanctions in response to a violent crackdown on post-election protests, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

He told a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he did not rule out sanctions in future. EU foreign ministers will meet at 1300 GMT via a video call to discuss Belarus.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gold smuggling: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to ED custody till Aug 17

Three key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were on Friday sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate ED by a court in Kochi. Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court se...

Cultivation of GI-tagged Pokkali rice hit due to COVID-19 lockdown in Kerala

The cultivation of GI-tagged unique Pokkali rice variety has been badly hit by COVID-19 induced lockdown and flood-like situation in coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala. Due to pandemic, farmers couldnt pr...

Study reveals newly identified gut cells nurture lymph capillaries

In recent research, a team of scientists have identified new subsets of gut connective cells, which are crucial for lymphatic growth. The research will help in understanding the mechanisms that impair lymphatics growth and fat digestion in ...

Prevueit: A Homegrown Brand that Just Doesn't Transfer but also Empowers your Data

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirIndias long-awaited opportunity of having its own data transfer company has certainly been discovered by a young entrepreneur named Karan Bakshi, a creative editor, and designer from New Delhi. Prevueit.co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020