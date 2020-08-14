EU unlikely to adopt Belarus sanctions today - Austrian minister

EU unlikely to adopt Belarus sanctions today - Austrian ministerReuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:49 IST
European Union foreign ministers will discuss Belarus but are unlikely to decide on Friday to adopt sanctions in response to a violent crackdown on post-election protests, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.
He told a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he did not rule out sanctions in future. EU foreign ministers will meet at 1300 GMT via a video call to discuss Belarus.
