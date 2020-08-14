DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 14

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

** BEIRUT – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit Lebanon for talks on the recent regional developments, especially the recent tragic blast in that country. ** BEIRUT - French Defense Minister Florence Parly visits Beirut. ** MADRID - Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will discuss the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak in the country's different regions. - 1300 GMT PENANG, Malaysia - APEC third senior officials' meeting (som3) and related meetings (to Aug. 15). VIENNA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meet in Vienna to discuss tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, after Turkey dispatched a research vessel in a sea area claimed by both Greece and Turkey - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The European Union's 27 foreign ministers hold emergency talks to discuss slapping sanctions on Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on protests triggered by him claiming victory in last Sunday's election - 1300 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR – Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, will visit Malaysia for talks with the country's international trade and industry minister, Azmin Ali, and foreign minister, Hishammuddin Hussein (to Aug 15). VILNIUS - Estonian President Karju Kaljulaid is in Lithuania on a working visit, will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda - 1300 GMT. BERN – Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, pays official visit to Switzerland for talks with counterpart Ignazio Cassis. VIENNA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg hold news conference in Vienna - 1125 GMT.

JAKARTA - Indonesia President Joko Widodo is scheduled to deliver state of the union speech at the parliament, unveiling the 2021 budget and the government's economic agenda for the next year. PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 NETHERLANDS - The Dutch king and prime minister Mark Rutte will attend a ceremony in The Hague commemorating the 75th anniversary of Japan's capitulation in World War II.

WARSAW - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Warsaw to sign a defence cooperation agreement introducing 1,000 more U.S. troops to Poland and taking part in its Armed Forces Day. JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 17 ** Indonesia - Indonesia's 75th Independence Day

BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Aug. 21) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

** PARIS – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit France and meet President Emmanuel Macron at his summer residence on the Mediterranean. - 1630 GMT PORT MORESBY/ PHNOM PENH/ VIENTIANE/ NAYPYITAW – Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, will visit to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar (to Aug 25). WASHINGTON, D.C. - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will start an official visit to the U.S. at an invitation from Washington. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 BERLIN – Informal meeting of EU defence ministers - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis - 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency will hold an EU-China Summit in Leipzig (to Sept. 14). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 ** LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 ** CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 ** GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

