Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland offers new support for Belarus civil society, media

An EU diplomat said the gathering decided to instruct their foreign policy unit to prepare a list of individuals to be blacklisted, marking a first step towards new sanctions. Poland's support programme comes after it demanded the European Union host a special summit on Belarus.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:27 IST
Poland offers new support for Belarus civil society, media
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poland will seek to support its neighbour Belarus by opening its borders and labour market while providing financial support to civil society after a violent crackdown on post-election protests, the Polish prime minister said on Friday, The unrest in Belarus poses the biggest challenge yet to President Alexander Lukashenko, accused by protesters of rigging Sunday's presidential election to win a sixth term.

Poland's plan, which would also provide scholarships for academics and funding for the independent media, will initially cost around 50 million zlotys ($13 million), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish parliament. "Empathy is not enough - we need to take concrete action," he said.

Soon after Morawiecki's speech, several hundred people took to the streets of Warsaw in solidarity with those protesting in Belarus. They carried Belarusian and EU flags as well as banners saying "The Belarusian nation needs support!" and "We don't want war, we want freedom."

In Brussels, momentum was growing in favour of sanctions in emergency discussions among EU foreign ministers on Friday. An EU diplomat said the gathering decided to instruct their foreign policy unit to prepare a list of individuals to be blacklisted, marking a first step towards new sanctions.

Poland's support programme comes after it demanded the European Union host a special summit on Belarus. Morawiecki called for the EU to take further action. "In this moment, you can't don the mask of neutrality or indifference. If we don't take steps as a united Europe now, then we will let it be known to all of our neighbours that when they are threatened, one can only count on oneself," he said.

Because Poland belongs to the EU's Schengen area, anyone who enters legally from Belarus can travel freely within the other 25 Schengen countries. Morawiecki reiterated his government's demand that Belarus rerun its elections with foreign observers present, echoing his Czech counterpart, Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Poland shares a close history with Belarus, home to between 300,000 and 1.2 million people of Polish origin.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Shekhawat, Rupani review planning and implementation of JMM

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JMM in the state through video conference on Friday, a statement said. Gujarat i...

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020