Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. homeland security appointments improper, government watchdog says

The appointments of two top homeland security officials in the Trump administration were improper, a U.S. government watchdog said on Friday in a decision that could complicate the administration's efforts to defend immigration policies in court.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:34 IST
Top U.S. homeland security appointments improper, government watchdog says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The appointments of two top homeland security officials in the Trump administration were improper, a U.S. government watchdog said on Friday in a decision that could complicate the administration's efforts to defend immigration policies in court. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the appointments of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security, and Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of homeland security, did not follow processes outlined in federal law. The GAO, which provides nonpartisan information to Congress and cannot force the executive branch to take action, referred the issue to the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), another watchdog.

Republican President Donald Trump made a crackdown on immigration a major focus of his first four-year term in office and campaign for re-election. At the same time, he has cycled through leaders at DHS, which oversees immigration enforcement, relying on many officials in a temporary "acting" status. Nathaniel Madden, a DHS spokesman, said the department disagreed "wholeheartedly" with the GAO and would issue a formal response shortly.

In a 12-page decision, the GAO found that the department did not follow the proper chain of succession following the departure of Senate-confirmed Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019, making the subsequent appointments of Wolf and Cuccinelli improper. The decision could provide legal firepower for parties challenging Trump immigration policies and potentially make the policies easier to reverse if his Democratic opponent Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election.

In a federal court hearing in Maryland on Friday over new Trump rules that make it harder for asylum seekers to obtain work permits, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said that if the GAO findings were correct, the rules should be invalidated. Top Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, called on both Wolf and Cuccinelli to step down in light of the report.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Shekhawat, Rupani review planning and implementation of JMM

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JMM in the state through video conference on Friday, a statement said. Gujarat i...

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020