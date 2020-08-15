Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei lawyers say U.S. evidence 'unreliable' in Meng extradition case

Evidence used by the United States to justify the extradition of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is "unreliable and defective" and should not be considered by a Canadian court, Meng's lawyers argued in documents released to the media on Friday. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States which alleges that she misled the bank HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 06:09 IST
Huawei lawyers say U.S. evidence 'unreliable' in Meng extradition case

Evidence used by the United States to justify the extradition of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is "unreliable and defective" and should not be considered by a Canadian court, Meng's lawyers argued in documents released to the media on Friday.

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States which alleges that she misled the bank HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition while on house arrest in Vancouver.

Meng's lawyers submitted testimony from expert witnesses including John Bellinger, a former White House lawyer, as well as a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd presentation outlining its relationship with businesses operating in Iran, to back Huawei's argument that the United States left out key facts about communication with HSBC about Huawei's operations in Iran when requesting Meng's extradition from Canada. The submissions show that the evidence used by the United States as part of their case is "manifestly unreliable – so unreliable and defective – to justify refusing to commit (Meng) for extradition," lawyers for Huawei wrote.

The issue is scheduled to be argued in a British Columbia courtroom in September as part of Meng's extradition hearing. The entire extradition hearing is expected to run till April 2021. On Monday, Meng will attend hearings in a Canadian courtroom via telephone, arguing for the Canadian attorney general to release more confidential documents relating to her arrest to show that her rights were abused. The Canadian attorney general has held back some of the documents related to her arrest claiming privilege.

Meng's legal team argue that her extradition proceedings should be stayed as a result of the abuses.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi unfurls national flag on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag and is set to deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. On his arrival at 718 am in front of the Lahore Ga...

We will achieve victory over coronavirus with resolve of people of country: PM Narendra Modi.

We will achieve victory over coronavirus with resolve of people of country PM Narendra Modi....

Canucks top Blues in OT for 2-0 series lead

Bo Horvats second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conferen...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Independence Day address by paying tributes to freedom fighters and security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Independence Day address by paying tributes to freedom fighters and security forces....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020