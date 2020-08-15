Priyanka Gandhi lauds soldiers, healthcare workers, farmers on Independence Day

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lauded the soldiers, healthcare workers, farmers, and laborers across the country on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. The Congress leader, taking to Twitter, remembered the struggle for independence and said that people have to continue fighting for their freedom.

"India got independence after a long struggle in which people laid down their lives. Crores of Indians fought together for the truth and won. We have to protect our freedom by putting our lives at stake. On this occasion of Independence Day, salute to the soldiers, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, farmers, and laborers," her tweet read. Her remarks applauding the healthcare and sanitation workers come in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wherein they are risking their lives while battling with the deadly virus each day. Over 25 lakh COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the country so far.

This year, the Independence Day celebrations have been toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic as arrangements are made keeping social distancing norms in mind.