We have to make 'Vocal For Local' mantra of our lives, move towards Make in India and Make for World: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal For Local" saying that people should now make it the mantra of their lives and move towards Make in India as well as Make for World.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal For Local" saying that people should now make it the mantra of their lives and move towards Make in India as well as Make for World. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Today, India has a leadership whose only goal and determination in life is to make India a world leader again. We now have to make #VocalForLocal the mantra of our lives under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji and move towards Make in India as well as Make for World."

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated his resolve towards self-reliant India and the strength of the power of 130 crore Indians. Now the time has come for India to lead the world with its ability, creativity and skill. #AatmaNirbharBharat," he added. The Union Home Minister continued saying that the National Digital Health Mission is a visionary decision, which will revolutionise the health sector by creating a healthy India. He expressed his gratitude towards Narendra Modi for this decision.

"In this, every citizen will be given a health ID, which will store details of all their medical records," Shah stated. "The expansion of NCC in 173 border and coastal districts is a historic decision. Under this, 1 lakh youth will be enrolled in NCC and they will be provided with the right training and skills. This will develop the talent of the youth here and they will get new opportunities, I thank Narendra Modi for this," he added. "PM Modi's commitment to the development of remote islands of India deprived of development for decades is exemplary. After Andaman and Nicobar, connecting Lakshadweep with optical fiber cable in the next 1,000 days is indicative of this. This will make high-speed i Internet available in Lakshadweep and increase employment," Shah wrote in another tweet.

Announcing the National Digital Health Mission on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a unique health ID will be provided to every citizen, which will have their details of diseases, diagnosis, report, medication and so on. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister addressed the nation and highlighted the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit of the country that has resulted in achieving self-reliance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi mentioned India's strategy for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister stated that scientists are working on this mission with strong determination. (ANI)

