Asst director among three DDA employees held for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an assistant director and two other employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in New Delhi for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an assistant director and two other employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in New Delhi for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh. The other two arrested employees were an upper-division clerk and a security guard.

According to the CBI, the arrests were made on a complaint filed by a person who wanted to sell a plot he had bought from one of the allottees. That person, known to the complainant, was allotted a plot by the DDA in place of his slum dwelling. The accused asked the complainant for a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for the sale of the plot. The CBI laid a trap and caught the public servant red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs one lakh. The other accused were also arrested subsequently.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Delhi and Noida which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," CBI said. The arrested accused were DDA assistant director Sudhanshu Ranjan, UDC Ajeet Bhardwaj, and security guard Darwan Singh.

