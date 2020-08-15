Kerala announces Rs 4,000 Onam festival bonus for govt employees, teachers

Kerala government on Saturday announced the Onam festival bonus for the government employees and teachers.

As per the order, the state government has decided to grant Rs 4,000 as a bonus for those who have a salary up to Rs 27,360. Those above the limit will be eligible for a festival allowance of Rs 2,750, stated the government.

The government employees also have the option of taking salary advance of Rs 15,000, which will be deducted from the salary as five equal monthly installments, the order added. (ANI)