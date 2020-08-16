63,489 more COVID-19 cases in India, death toll nears 50,000-mark

Left Menu
India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated: 16-08-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 10:01 IST
India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly 3 crore samples have been tested so far.

2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally as the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country is below 2 per cent.

The Ministry said aggressive testing and early detection coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol is the reason behind low mortality rates are low in India. "With sharply falling Case Fatality Rate below 2%, India has one of the lowest #COVID19 mortality globally," MOHFW tweeted.

"USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days," the ministry tweeted. "Mortality rates are low in India because of aggressive testing and early detection coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol," it said in another tweet.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are two states where active coronavirus cases are more than any other part of the country. Maharashtra has 1,56,719 active cases whereas Andhra Pradesh reported 88,138 active cases. (ANI)

