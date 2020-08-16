23 held, drugs seized by Goa Police from rave party

Twenty-three people, including 3 foreigners, were arrested after Goa Police busted a rave party at a villa in Vagator in North Goa and allegedly seized drugs worth over Rs 9 lakhs. The raid was conducted after the police received information about the rave party on the intervening night of August 15-16, Shobhit Saxena, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch told ANI.

Three teams of Crime Branch under the leadership of Police Inspectors Rahul Parab, Narayan Chimulkar, and Sub-inspectors Rima Naik and Sandhya Gupta raided the premises and arrested 23 people. The police have claimed to have recovered narcotics drugs like cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy tablets. The worth of seized drugs is over Rs 9 lakhs.

FIRs were also registered by the police for endangering public safety and for narcotics drugs, Saxena said. (ANI)