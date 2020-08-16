63,489 cases take India's COVID-19 count to 25,89,682; mortality rate below 2 pc

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark. The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged patients and 49,980 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly three crore samples have been tested so far. 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally as the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country is below 2 percent.

The Ministry said aggressive testing and early detection coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol is the reason behind low mortality rates are low in India. Meanwhile, 11,111 new COVID-19 cases, 8,837 discharges, and 288 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, according to the Public Health Department of the state. The total number of cases now stands at 5,95,865, including 1,58,395 active cases, 4,17,123 discharges and 20,037 deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,950 new positive cases, 6,019 discharges and 125 deaths reported today, according to the State Health Department. The total number of cases rise to 3,38,055 including 54,019 active cases, 2,78,270 discharges and 5,766 deaths. 8,012 new cases, 10,117 recoveries, and 88 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,89,829, including 85,945 active cases, 2,01,234 recovered cases, and 2,650 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

652 new positive cases, 1310 discharges/recoveries, and eight deaths were reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,52,580 including 1,37,561 recovered and migrated patients, 10,823 active cases, and 4,196 deaths. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 count in Bihar reached 1,04,093 today, including 537 deaths. According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 30,989 while 72,566 patients have been cured and discharged to date.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 449 new cases were reported today, 100 from Jammu division and 349 from Kashmir division, according to the health bulletin of the local administration. The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 28,470. The death toll rises to 542 after 15 deaths were reported today. Kerala reported 1,530 new positive cases, 1,099 recoveries, and 10 deaths reported today, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The number of active cases in the state is now at 15,310, and 28,878 patients have recovered.

235 new positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases to 12,175. The death toll due to the disease is at 152 in the state. Manipur reported 179 new coronavirus cases, 194 cured cases, and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,569, according to the State Health Department. This includes 1,921 active cases, 2,632 recovered cases, and 16 deaths.

In Chandigarh, 93 new cases and one death were reported today, according to the Union Territory's Health Department. The COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory has reached 2,102, including 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths.