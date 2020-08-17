Left Menu
68 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon due to COVID-19 returns home says NIDCOM

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-08-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 09:25 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@nidcom_gov)

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) have said that another 68 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home, according to a news report by Today.

NIDCOM has announced it via Twitter on Sunday and said that the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int'l Airport, Abuja.

"A big thank you to the Lebanese Amb to Nigeria Diab Houssam, Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, and the Lebanese Community in NIG for making this possible."

The returnees, who tested negative for COVID-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

They are also expected to take another Covid-19 test before rejoining society.

Earlier on August 13, NIDCOM has announced that another 94 Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon have returned home following the intervention of the Federal Government.

A video of the girls, numbering 150, crying for help, had recently gone viral on social media, prompting the Nigerian government to move in.

