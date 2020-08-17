UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at IranReuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:22 IST
United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran.
The UAE on Sunday said it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani -- in which he called the agreement a betrayal -- that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable". (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anwar Gargash
- Hassan Rouhani
- Iran
- Israel
- Abu Dhabi
- Lisa Barrington
- Jacqueline Wong
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Israeli minister for Jerusalem tests positive
Assam floods: 3-4 days old Rhino calf rescued in Kaziranga National Park
Iran's stock market surges past key level to record high, as analysts warn of bubble
Israel showers India with goodwill greetings on Friendship days
Iran's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 17,000: Health Ministry