Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania says Russian military help in Belarus would mean "an invasion"

It would constitute an invasion into the country and would destroy the last traces of its independence", Linkevicius told reporters in Vilnius. "Russia would risk a lot if it did it, in the face of what is going on in Belarus, in the face of the popular support.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:57 IST
Lithuania says Russian military help in Belarus would mean "an invasion"

Russian military help in Belarus would constitute "an invasion", Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Linas Linkevicius said on Monday. "There are no reasons for military support from Russia, and no legal or other grounds for it. It would constitute an invasion into the country and would destroy the last traces of its independence", Linkevicius told reporters in Vilnius.

"Russia would risk a lot if it did it, in the face of what is going on in Belarus, in the face of the popular support. It should figure out that an invasion would not be justified, neither legally, nor morally, nor politically", he added. The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko that Moscow was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary.

He also said external pressure was being applied to the country, although he did not say where from. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth on Monday had glad tidings for star singer S P Balasubrahmanyams fans with the party leader saying the vocalists health is showing improvement and the film icon stating that he has crossed ...

Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties

Pakistans army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadhs financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh a...

Unidentified body found in Greater Noida

An unidentified body of a man was found along a canal in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said. The body was spotted near Kot Nahar in Dadri area by locals who alerted the police, officials said, adding the deceased ap...

India prepares roadmap to promote defence exports using diplomatic channels

The government has prepared a roadmap to promote the indigenously developed military platforms and weapons to boost their exports and will use diplomatic channels to promote them in overseas markets, a senior Defence Ministry official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020