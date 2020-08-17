Sachin Pilot meets Maken

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on Monday met newly-appointed AICC General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken and greeted him. "This afternoon, met and greeted Ajaymakenji after he was appointed the AICC General Secy in-charge of Rajasthan," Pilot said in a tweet.

The meeting came a day after Maken was appointed party general secretary. The Congress had won trust vote in the state assembly on August 14. Days earlier Pilot and his supporters ended the rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot had apparently urged the party's central leadership to appoint a new leader as general secretary in charge of the state.

The Congress has also constituted the three-member panel that will look into the grievances of Pilot and his loyalist MLAs. The committee includes party leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal apart from Maken. (ANI)