Vigilant on Belarus, ready to deter aggression on allies, NATO's Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:24 IST
NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance remained vigilant about events in Belarus and was ready to protect its allies, but that it posed no threat to Minsk.

"NATO Allies are watching developments in Belarus closely, he said in a statement.

"NATO does not pose a threat to Belarus and has no military buildup in the region. We remain vigilant, strictly defensive, and ready to deter any aggression against NATO Allies," he added.

