5,890 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

As many as 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths, 54,122 active cases, and 2,83,937 discharged cases.

India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000-mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921. As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases.

As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated. (ANI)