India's COVID-19 count rose to 26,47,664, death toll breaches 50,000 mark

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday across the country, taking India's tally of coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged or migrated.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000-mark as 941 deaths were reported in the country. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said focussing on aggressive testing, India has surpassed three crore COVID-19 tests with the aim to keep both positivity rate and fatality rate low.

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," Union Health Ministry tweeted. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,55,268 active cases 4,28,514 patients have been discharged/migrated while 20,265 deaths due to COVID-19.

As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in the state today; 11,391 patients discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 6,04,358. Tamil Nadu has reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Monday taking the total number of cases to 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths and 54,122 active cases in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,780 new COVID-19 cases, 7,866 recoveries, and 82 deaths on Monday, taking the state tally to 2,96,609 including 84,777 active cases. A total of 2,09,100 patients have been recovered and 2,732 people have died so far, as per the state health department. Delhi has reported 787 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,53,367. The national capital also registered 740 recoveries today. The total number of cases includes 1,38,301 recovered or discharged or migrated cases, 10,852 active cases, and 4,214 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a conversation via video conference, with state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to discuss the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in villages across the country. "Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from corona in this difficult time," Kejriwal said in a tweet attaching pictures of his conversation with the party convenors.

As many as 422 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir; 81 from Jammu division and 341 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 28,892 while death toll stood at 548. Kerala government on Monday informed that a total of 1,725 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of active and recovered cases to 15,890 and 30,009 respectively.

Meanwhile, 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur including 24 personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The total number of cases in the state stood at 4,687 including 1,216 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.33 per cent. Total active cases in the state stand at 50,893 while the death toll has reached 2,515. A total of 1,04,808 patients have been discharged to date.

Gujarat reported 1,033 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of reported cases to 79,816 including 14,435 active cases, 62,579 recoveries, and 2,802 deaths. Mizoram health department said that the total number of cases rose to 789 cases in Mizoram, including 372 cured cases, 417 active cases, and no death.

As many as 1,492 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Punjab. The total cases in the state rose to 32,695 including 862 deaths and 20,180 patients discharged while active cases stood at 11,653.