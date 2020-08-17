Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate Democrats urge U.S. Postal Board to reverse service changes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:42 IST
Senate Democrats urge U.S. Postal Board to reverse service changes
The US Capitol building Image Credit: ANI

Senate Democrats on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service board of governors to reverse a series of changes adopted by the new postmaster general that they say have led to mail service delays.

Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Gary Peters, Bernie Sanders, Ron Wyden, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith asked the board to act immediately saying Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ordered cuts to hours at some post offices, denied overtime to mail clerks and carriers, and required carriers leave some mail behind at post offices. A spokesman for the Postal Service did not immediately comment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines, airports to push for COVID testing as quarantines hit traffic

Airlines and airports will ask a UN-led task force meeting on Tuesday to recommend countries accept a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated demand for travel, according to a do...

ANALYSIS-As Democrats prepare to nominate Joe Biden, widespread fears about unfair election

With fewer than 80 days to go before the U.S. presidential election, it looks like Joe Bidens race to lose. Yet, as Democrats nationwide gather online this week to nominate him as their partys choice to challenge President Donald Trump on N...

FM seeks investment from UAE for Rs 111 lakh cr National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a virtual bilateral meeting with United Arab Emirates UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Al Tayer and urged the Middle Eastern nation to participate in Indias ambitious Rs 11...

Delhi reports 787 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 1,53,367. According to a bulletin of the Delhi governments health department, a total of 18 deaths were reported today, ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020