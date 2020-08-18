Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China in a scheme that involved a relative who had also worked for the CIA, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. It said in a statement that Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested on Friday on a charge that he conspired with a relative, also a former CIA officer, to communicate classified information to Chinese intelligence officials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 02:42 IST
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China in a scheme that involved a relative who had also worked for the CIA, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

It said in a statement that Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested on Friday on a charge that he conspired with a relative, also a former CIA officer, to communicate classified information to Chinese intelligence officials. The criminal complaint was unsealed on Monday. A naturalized American citizen, Ma started working for the CIA in 1982, holding a Top Secret security clearance, according to investigators. Prosecutors said Ma left the CIA in 1989 and lived and worked in Shanghai, China, before arriving in Hawaii in 2001.

Court documents allege that Ma and his relative conspired with Chinese spies to share U.S. classified defense information over a decade. Prosecutors said the scheme began with three days of meetings in Hong Kong in March 2001, during which the two former CIA officers provided information to the foreign intelligence service about the agency's personnel, operations, and methods of concealing communications.

Prosecutors said some of the meeting was recorded on videotape, including a portion in which Ma can be seen counting $50,000 in cash he received for secrets. Court documents say that after Ma moved to Hawaii, he sought employment with the FBI to regain access to U.S. government secrets that he could then turn over to Chinese spy handlers.

The FBI's Honolulu office hired Ma as a contract linguist in 2004. Investigators said that over the next six years, he regularly copied, photographed and stole official documents, including some marked "Secret," and took some of them with him on frequent trips to China. Federal court records in Honolulu on Monday did not list a defense lawyer for Ma.

The CIA and FBI did not immediately reply when asked why it took so long to arrest him.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

North Carolina university is latest U.S. school to roll back campus reopening

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled in-class instruction just one week into the new term on Monday after positive cases of COVID-19 shot up dramatically, becoming the latest U.S. school to reverse course on reopening. T...

Drawing criticism, Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republi...

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people. Finalised days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals ...

Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir

Pakistans army chief met with senior Saudi Arabian officials in Riyadh on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir. The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020