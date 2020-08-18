Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM lauds MAUD, electricity dept personnel for good work despite heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department for not putting people to any inconvenience despite heavy rain and also lauded electricity department personnel for ensuring continuous supply of power during the calamity.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:26 IST
Telangana CM lauds MAUD, electricity dept personnel for good work despite heavy rains
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department for not putting people to any inconvenience despite heavy rain and also lauded electricity department personnel for ensuring continuous supply of power during the calamity. In the meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister also reviewed the situation in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and other cities and towns as well Warangal.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), MAUD minister KT Rama Rao informed that the department has initiated relief measures on a war footing in all the Corporations, Municipalities in the state. "We have set up 45 Relief camps and shifted people from the low lying areas and other vulnerable areas to these camps. In Warangal city itself, we have shifted 4750 people to the relief camps. We have also shifted people from 1,898 houses, which are in dilapidated condition. For the past two years we are organising Disaster Relief Force in Hyderabad," he said.

"339 well-trained staff of this team are taking up the relief work. These people have 50 well-equipped vehicles. We are using the Disaster Relief Force in Warangal and Karimnagar cities as they are used in Hyderabad. DRF is trained and prepared in such a manner that it can be deputed to undertake any calamity in the State. Apart from this, we have set up Monsoon Emergency Teams in all the cities and towns. We are taking swift action against any problem," he added. While appreciating the department's work, the Chief Minister also said that a disaster management manual should be prepared for the state after studying other countries, metro cities in the country.

During a special review on the power situation, CM Rao congratulated Transco, Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao and other staff for ensuring continuous supply of power and also that the power Grid did not break down or fail. Prabhakar Rao said there was no problem with regard to power supply anywhere.

"In Karimnagar, seven heavy towers having the capacity of 220 KV washed away due to heavy floods. In Warangal, two 33 KV Substations at two places were submerged in water. We have stopped power supply to 54 villages under the SPDCL limits as the villages were submerged in water," he said. "Power supply was also disconnected as a precaution to 248 Distributor Transformers, 159 in SPDCL Limits, 89 in NPDCL Limits. Since there are heavy flows of water in projects, in Upper Jurala, Lower Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, 1200 MW Hydel power is generated. Since there is fall in power demand in the state, we have decreased the power generation at KTPC, Singareni, KTPP Plants," he added.

The Chief Minister said appreciated 13,168 MW peak demand is registered this year as the highest "This never happened even under the united AP rule. The demand this year fell to 4,200 MW. When such a situation happens the Grid will break down. But the electricity organisations in Telangana state have prevented such a disaster," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.Its the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old ...

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020