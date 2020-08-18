Telangana CM lauds MAUD, electricity dept personnel for good work despite heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department for not putting people to any inconvenience despite heavy rain and also lauded electricity department personnel for ensuring continuous supply of power during the calamity. In the meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister also reviewed the situation in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and other cities and towns as well Warangal.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), MAUD minister KT Rama Rao informed that the department has initiated relief measures on a war footing in all the Corporations, Municipalities in the state. "We have set up 45 Relief camps and shifted people from the low lying areas and other vulnerable areas to these camps. In Warangal city itself, we have shifted 4750 people to the relief camps. We have also shifted people from 1,898 houses, which are in dilapidated condition. For the past two years we are organising Disaster Relief Force in Hyderabad," he said.

"339 well-trained staff of this team are taking up the relief work. These people have 50 well-equipped vehicles. We are using the Disaster Relief Force in Warangal and Karimnagar cities as they are used in Hyderabad. DRF is trained and prepared in such a manner that it can be deputed to undertake any calamity in the State. Apart from this, we have set up Monsoon Emergency Teams in all the cities and towns. We are taking swift action against any problem," he added. While appreciating the department's work, the Chief Minister also said that a disaster management manual should be prepared for the state after studying other countries, metro cities in the country.

During a special review on the power situation, CM Rao congratulated Transco, Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao and other staff for ensuring continuous supply of power and also that the power Grid did not break down or fail. Prabhakar Rao said there was no problem with regard to power supply anywhere.

"In Karimnagar, seven heavy towers having the capacity of 220 KV washed away due to heavy floods. In Warangal, two 33 KV Substations at two places were submerged in water. We have stopped power supply to 54 villages under the SPDCL limits as the villages were submerged in water," he said. "Power supply was also disconnected as a precaution to 248 Distributor Transformers, 159 in SPDCL Limits, 89 in NPDCL Limits. Since there are heavy flows of water in projects, in Upper Jurala, Lower Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, 1200 MW Hydel power is generated. Since there is fall in power demand in the state, we have decreased the power generation at KTPC, Singareni, KTPP Plants," he added.

The Chief Minister said appreciated 13,168 MW peak demand is registered this year as the highest "This never happened even under the united AP rule. The demand this year fell to 4,200 MW. When such a situation happens the Grid will break down. But the electricity organisations in Telangana state have prevented such a disaster," he said. (ANI)