Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAAN to investigate allegations of bribery from passengers on evacuation flights

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:32 IST
FAAN to investigate allegations of bribery from passengers on evacuation flights
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@FAAN_Official)

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said that it has begun an investigation into allegations that some officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, were collecting bribe from passengers on evacuation flights, according to a news report by Today.

There have been reports that some of the airport officials demand bribe from returnees during COVID-19 clearance.

Also, it was alleged that the officials collect bribe to help the returnees evade the mandatory COVID-19 test and isolation which as part of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 guidelines.

However, FAAN in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, which was released on Sunday via its Twitter account said an investigation into the allegation has commenced.

It also advised passengers to desist from giving money to airport officials and to report any official from any agency that requests money under any guise.

"The recent allegation that some airport officials in Abuja were collecting money from returning passengers on evacuation flights is already being investigated by all agencies at the airport." the statement read in part.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's wealth fund lost $21 billion in first half of 2020

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns 21.27 billion in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate holdings fell in value during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday. The decline...

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

Each day, fishmongers in Congo Republic pile up hundreds of dead sharks on the shore and begin lopping off fins and bartering over hammerheads and other endangered species. The bustling seaside business could be jeopardising the marine envi...

Study links COVID-19 to rise in childhood type 1 diabetes

Cases of type 1 diabetes among children in a small UK study almost doubled during the peak of Britains COVID-19 epidemic, suggesting a possible link between the two diseases that needs more investigation, scientists said on Tuesday.While th...

National Institute of Sports employee tests positive for COVID-19: SAI

The catering manager of the National Institute of Sports NIS in Patiala, who was in mandatory quarantine after arriving at the facility from Lucknow, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Sports Authority India SAI, without giving the name ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020